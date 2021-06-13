Suspended police constable held in burglary cases

Sattur:

13 June 2021 16:22 IST

Virudhunagar district police have arrested a police constable, under suspension, in connection with burglary in three houses here.

The police said that the suspended constable, M. Karkavel (29) of Tiruchendur, was arrested for having stolen gold and cash of ₹7,500 from three houses in Murugan Street under Sattur Town police limits on June 8.

The police had identified the accused through video footages of closed circuit television camera network.

A former constable attached with Arumuganeri police station in Thoothukudi district, Karkavel was suspended after he was caught in a theft case in Tirunelveli City police limits in February 2020.

Police constable killed in road accident

Meanwhile, a police constable, G. Raja (34) was killed when a speeding car knocked down the motorbike on which he was riding near Kundrakudi near here on Sunday morning.

The police said that the constable, attached to Sakkottai police station, was proceeding to Kottaiyur for duty. When he was proceeding on the Tiruchi-Rameswaram highway, a speeding car hit his bike at Avudaipoigai junction killing him on the spot. His body has been taken to the Government hospital in Karaikudi.