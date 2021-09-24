Suspended Inspector seeks bail

HC demands status report on progress made in probe

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a status report from the State on the bail petition filed by suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi, who has been booked for extorting ₹10 lakh from a tailor.

Justice B. Pugalendhi sought the status report on the progress made in the investigation. Earlier, the court, taking into account the serious nature of the offence, had dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Vasanthi.

The tailor, K. Asrath, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his bag containing ₹10 lakh which he had borrowed from some sources for setting up a tailoring unit was snatched from him by the accused.

When he was waiting in a lodge to raise more money, other accused in the case offered to help him. Suddenly, Inspector Vasanthi arrived at the spot, took the bag and asked them to appear for an inquiry, it was said.

The case of the prosecution was that Vasanthi intercepted Asrath, took away the bag that contained the money and refused to return it. It was said that she also intimidated him. A case was booked based on the complaint preferred by Mr. Asrath.

Vasanthi denied the allegations, saying she received secret information from one Pandiaraj regarding exchange of fake currency notes. Based on the information she arrived at the spot and seized two bags, she said.

However, the bags contained only newspapers, documents and dresses, she said. With no incriminating materials available, she said, she let them go. She said she was falsely implicated in the case.

The other accused in the case are Pandiaraj, Palpandi, Ukkirapandi and Karthik. They have been remanded in judicial custody. Vasanthi was nabbed by a special team from a lodge in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district.

Earlier, the bail petition filed before the Principal District and Sessions Judge was dismissed.