Suspended DMK leader K.P. Ramalingam to join BJP

Former DMK MP K.P. Ramalingam, who was suspended from the party earlier this year on “disciplinary” grounds, is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday and join the BJP.
A source in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit confirmed the development.
In March, DMK president M.K. Stalin suspended Mr. Ramalingam from the primary membership of the party and as agriculture wing secretary after he expressed himself against the convening of an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as suggested by Mr. Stalin. Mr. Ramalingam was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 as a DMK candidate and the party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2010. He was an AIADMK MLA from Rasipuram in 1980 and 1984.
He had been suspended in 2014, too, after he expressed support for M.K. Alagiri.
