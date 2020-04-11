Tamil Nadu

Suspend annual transfer policy in public sector units, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan urged the Centre to suspend the policy due to the current COVID-19 situation

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan urged the Centre to suspend the policy of transferring employees in public sector units, amid the current situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, he pointed out that in companies like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and BSNL among others an annual promotion and transfer exercise is undertaken during this time. If such a policy is implemented now, employees would be put to hardship and given the unprecedented situation the transfer orders should be considered only if they are requested, Mr. Vasan said.

He also said the role played by the public sector employees is very important and it is important to take their views into account.

