Suspecting her fidelity, man kills wife

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her fidelity in Keezhvanniyanur village near Kalasapakkam, police said on Friday.

The accused, Thiruvengadam, allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old wife Selvi to death in his house on Thursday night after a series of verbal duels, police said.

Thiruvengadam and Selvi got married three years ago and there were frequent quarrels between them. He used to suspect his wife's character and used to beat her frequently, following which she left him and started living separately in Chennai. The couple were reunited only a fortnight ago after a mediation by relatives.

On the day of the incident, Thiruvengadam reorterdly saw his wife travelling with her relative and he grew suspicious once again. This triggered a verbal altercation, which resulted in her murder.

After committing the crime, Thiruvengadam surrendered himself to Kalasapakkam police, who arrested him and sent the body of Selvi to Government Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for post-mortem.