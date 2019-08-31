Suspected Maoist produced before district judge

The suspected Maoist, accused of crossing over from Kerala into the village of Nedugal Combai in 2016, was produced before District Judge P. Vadamalai, after being questioned by the Nilgiris police on Friday.

Danish alias Krishnan, 28, a Coimbatore resident, was under the custody of the district police in connection with an incident in 2016, when Danish, along with seven others, allegedly visited a village in the Nilgiris and tried to get the people residing there to rise up against the government.

One-day custody

After his arrest in Kerala last year, Danish was produced before the judge on Thursday, with the police being given one-day custody to interrogate him.

After the completion of the interrogation, he was produced before the court on Friday, where the judge extended his remand till September 12.

While exiting the court premises, Danish raised pro-Maoist slogans. The suspect also voiced support for the protesting workers at the Cordite Factory in Aravankadu.