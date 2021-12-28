Suspected female infanticide near Madurai

MADURAI

28 December 2021 20:24 IST

In a suspected case of female infanticide, Madurai District Police are on the lookout for a couple whose newborn baby died two days back and was buried near Sedapatti.

The police said that M. Kausalya, wife of O. Muthupandi, delivered a girl baby at the primary health centre at Sedapatti on December 21. However, the baby is said to have died on Sunday and was buried near their house.

The issue came to light on Monday and based on a complaint lodged by Periyakattalai Village Administrative Officer Muniyandi, Sedapatti police have registered a case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code for secretly buying the body of the infant.

Meanwhile, the couple, along with their two children, are absconding and the police have launched a search for them.