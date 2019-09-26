Suspected dengue death at ICH

A 12-year-old girl from Mangadu died at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Wednesday.
Doctors said she was in shock, had bleeding and low platelet count. They suspect it to be a case of dengue.
Officials said the girl was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning.
“It was the fifth day of fever. Her platelet count was low, she was in shock and was bleeding. She died at about 3 p.m. It could probably be a case of dengue. We have sent her blood samples for testing and the results will be known on Thursday,” a senior doctor said.
In the last few days, two children — a nine-month-old and a six-year-old — died due to dengue in the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor