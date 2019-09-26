Suspected dengue death at ICH

A 12-year-old girl from Mangadu died at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Wednesday.

Doctors said she was in shock, had bleeding and low platelet count. They suspect it to be a case of dengue.

Officials said the girl was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“It was the fifth day of fever. Her platelet count was low, she was in shock and was bleeding. She died at about 3 p.m. It could probably be a case of dengue. We have sent her blood samples for testing and the results will be known on Thursday,” a senior doctor said.

In the last few days, two children — a nine-month-old and a six-year-old — died due to dengue in the city.