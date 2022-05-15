Survey work expected to gather pace

‘Over 12,000 VAOs are expected to join the survey and subdivision work post their training’

The survey and subdivision of private lands by the Directorate of Survey and Settlement (DOSS) on application from land owners and the registration of such properties is expected to gather pace in the light of the Madras High Court’s recent order, vacating its stay against using Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) for processing of applications seeking subdivisions.

The one-week training for VAOs in all districts is under way and once it is complete, over 12,000 VAOs are expected to join the survey and subdivision work, which has so far been undertaken by over 1,400 staff from the DOSS.

In his communication to all Collectors earlier this month, the Director of Survey and Settlement said the refresher survey training for VAOs (who had previously undergone the regular 30 days training) should be completed within May 20.

“After the completion of the training, the VAOs should be allowed to work on 10-15 OPT-ISD applications initially under the supervision of the firka surveyors/SIS, for evaluating the same,” the communication said.

A senior official told The Hindu, “Once the training processes are complete, we will decide the work allotment to VAOs in different districts. The workload differs from district to district.”

Over 7.6 lakh applications are pending for survey and subdivision of land parcels. If the trained VAOs are involved in the process, the backlog across the State is expected to be completed in four to five months, the official said.

R. Arulraj, State general secretary, Village Administrative Officers Association Tamil Nadu, welcomed the State government’s decision to involve VAOs in the survey work. “This decision would help the general public in getting their work done at the earliest.”

Likewise, the government should bring back the practice of getting the VAO’s statement in case of subdivision pattas, he said. It was in practice through G.O. No: 210. However, after 2017, it was discontinued, he said.

“Since VAOs are not kept in the loop in the automatic patta transfer, there are chances for impersonation. In fact, VAO statements should be made mandatory for registration of all immovable property documents, which will help prevent persons impersonating as property owners,” he contended.