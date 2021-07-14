‘Survey to identify diabetics’

A massive survey to identify people with diabetes and hypertension will be taken up in Tamil Nadu soon. An initiative to deliver medicines for them at their homes will be launched, said Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian.

Holding a review meeting on Tuesday, the Minister said there were nearly 20 lakh people with diabetes and hypertension in the State. They faced difficulties in getting medicines from health sub-centres, primary health centres and government hospitals for the last one-and-a-half years due to the restrictions on transportation.

‘Serious situation’

The number of people travelling in buses to government hospitals to get the medicines had declined. When a person with uncontrolled diabetes tests positive for COVID-19, it can be fatal. Many with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity have died.

With no proper way to get medicines from government hospitals, people have been getting affected to a large extent, he said.

The Minister said if a proper enumeration is taken up, the number of people with these co-morbdities could touch one crore. He said a mega survey would be taken up for the purpose, and an initiative to deliver medicines to patients at their homes through government medical staff would be started soon. It was also important to screen such patients to assess their requirement of medications, he said. He said they were planning to provide physiotherapy to the paralysed in their homes and dialysis for others, again at home.

“We have come up with a programme to take medical services to the homes of the poor after consultation with the Chief Minister. We are discussing the programme with officials. We will get the nod from the Chief Minister in 10 to 15 days, and he will launch the programme,” he said.

With six months as target, work to identify people with diabetes and hypertension will be taken up across the State, following which the initiative to deliver medicines will be launched, he added.