Survey throws up lack of awareness among homeless people about welfare boards

A recent survey found that homeless people, who are eligible to be enrolled in the unorganised workers welfare boards, have been ignored

November 30, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A recent survey conducted by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities with the participation of a few academic institutions has highlighted the need for increased awareness and special camps to enrol homeless people to the unorganised workers welfare boards of the State government.

In Royapuram zone of Greater Chennai Corporation, 372 homeless people were interviewed for the survey. A. Dilip Kumar of IRCDUC said that the Royapuram zone was chosen since it accounted for 35% of the roughly 10,000 homeless people in the city identified by a previous survey of the civic body.

Women accounted for 65% of the 372 people interviewed for the survey. A majority of the people surveyed were construction workers, autorickshaw drivers or domestic workers. Others were involved in a variety of unorganised work.

99% not covered

While all of them are eligible to be enrolled in one of the 18 unorganised workers’ welfare boards, the survey found that barring two persons, none of them were enrolled with any of the boards. A majority of the reason being complete lack of awareness about the functioning of the boards and the benefits they are entitled to through the boards. Some of them said that they lacked adequate documentation, because of their homeless status, to enrol in any of the boards.

Vanessa Peter, founder, IRCDUC, said that keeping in mind the vulnerability of the homeless people, the government should organise special camps in different places to create awareness and enrol the people. Apart from IRCDUC, students from Loyola College, Stella Maris College and Madras School of Social Work took part in conducting the survey.

