Survey of 37 T.N. village panchayats throws up deficiencies in implementation of MGNREGS

February 22, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Institute of Grassroots Governance and Thannatchi, a Chennai-based NGO, have called for the better implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Tamil Nadu, and have said that the core principles of people-centric planning were largely absent, based on the findings of a study they carried out across villages recently.

The study was carried out with the objective of analysing the decentralised planning process of the scheme, its implementation and monitoring process, as well as other aspects of a social audit. Through random sampling, 37 village panchayats were selected, one from each district in the State apart from Chennai, and the study was carried out from August to December 2022.

A total of 159 respondents, comprising presidents, secretaries, workmates and coordinators were surveyed and 81% of the panchayat presidents said that no training had been given on the implementation of the MGNREGS. A majority of the respondents also said that no training was given with regard to preparing labour budgets. Official communication about preparing labour budgets too were lacking, the survey indicated.

While village monitoring committees are crucial for the implementation of the scheme, only 13 out of 159 respondents said they had constituted the committee. For the vigilance monitoring committees as well, only 8 out of 159 stakeholders were aware of it, the study indicated.

“With the MGNREGS fund cut by 33% to 60,000 crore in this year’s budget, we are concerned that this, and many other factors are contributing to a larger neglect of the scheme. Digital attendance for workers under the scheme, as well as the Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh recently saying that the financial burden of wages to the beneficiaries MGNREGS should also be shouldered by State governments is worrying,” said Vinod Kumar, from Thannatchi.

Speaking about the findings of their study, Guru Saravanan of the Institute of Grassroots Governance, said that the training of stakeholders was ineffective, and that there was a lack of resources for this. “Awareness is lacking about the importance of a Grama Sabha and how it plays a vital role as the deciding authority for work under the MGNREGS. There should also be more awareness about social audits, monitoring committees, and public hearings which are vital for the effective implementation of this scheme,” he added.

In their recommendations, both IGG and Thannatchi, called for effective training programmes for key stakeholders, monitoring of the scheme by programme coordinators, the district collectors, who should ensure planning is done well, and the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department of the State government to ensure the labour budget is prepared every year for the scheme.

