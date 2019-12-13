Tamil Nadu

Survey for AIIMS, Madurai will be completed in January, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Union Finance Minister said, in Parliament, that the Cabinet had approved of the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai at a cost of ₹1,264 crore

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said an agency has been appointed to carry out pre-investment work for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai. The preparatory survey work by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is expected to be completed by the first week of January.

In reply to a question raised by S. Senthilkumar, Member of Parliament, Dharmapuri on the status of AIIMS, Madurai in Parliament last week, she said that the Union Cabinet had approved of the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai at a cost of ₹1,264 crore in December 2018.

“The Ministry has appointed HITES as the agency to carry out the pre-investment work, and the work is going on. The project has been approved and taken under the rolling plan by the Department of Economic Affairs for external development assistance under JICA,” she said.

“An amount of ₹5 crore has been transferred by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to AIIMS Madurai for construction of boundary wall. The preparatory survey work by JICA is expected to be completed by the first week of January 2020,” she said.

Dr. Senthilkumar said that the Centre had announced the establishment of AIIMS in December 2018, following which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone in January 2019. However, he said no progress was made and asked when the amount would be released for the project to take off.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai Tamil Nadu
hospital and clinic
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
medical colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 11:08:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/survey-for-aiims-madurai-will-be-completed-in-january-says-nirmala-sitharaman/article30294602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY