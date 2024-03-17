ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance teams, flying squads deployed in Kallakurichi ahead of polls

March 17, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath flagging off vehicles of flying squads and static surveillance teams at the Collectorate on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Sunday flagged off flying squads, static surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams ahead of the general election.

As many as 40 flying squads will carry out surveillance at various locations of the four Assembly constituencies in the district. A total of 40 static surveillance teams and four video surveillance teams will monitor violations pertaining to the model code of conduct in the district ahead of the elections, he said.

The Collector has asked people to have valid documents if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 or new articles, or gifts worth over ₹10,000.

The district control room numbers are 1800 425 7018, 04151 - 2222001, 04151 - 222002, 222OO3 and 222004. The public can also contact toll free number 1950 for complaints.

People can lodge complaints with regard to violation of the model code of conduct through C-Vigil mobile application and Suvidha application. On the C-Vigil application, the people can upload photos and videos and lodge their complaints. 

