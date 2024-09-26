ADVERTISEMENT

Surprising that INDIA bloc is celebrating Senthilbalaji’s bail: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published - September 26, 2024 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji has only been granted bail by the Supreme Court  in a money-laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs ‘scam’ and  has not been acquitted.

In a statement she said it was surprising that the parties in the INDIA bloc were celebrating his bail and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was appreciating Mr. Senthilbalaji for standing firm. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji  was in jail for 471 days because he was denied bail and not because of the Centre, Ms. Soundararajan said. According to her, Mr. Stalin himself had sought a case against Mr. Senthilbalaji. “When in opposition Mr. Senthilbalaji was a traitor and after joining DMK now is he a martyr,” Ms. Soundararajan wondered.

