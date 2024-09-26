Surprising that INDIA bloc is celebrating Senthilbalaji’s bail: Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji has only been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money-laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs ‘scam’ and has not been acquitted.

In a statement she said it was surprising that the parties in the INDIA bloc were celebrating his bail and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was appreciating Mr. Senthilbalaji for standing firm.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was in jail for 471 days because he was denied bail and not because of the Centre, Ms. Soundararajan said. According to her, Mr. Stalin himself had sought a case against Mr. Senthilbalaji. “When in opposition Mr. Senthilbalaji was a traitor and after joining DMK now is he a martyr,” Ms. Soundararajan wondered.

