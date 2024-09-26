GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surprising that INDIA bloc is celebrating Senthilbalaji’s bail: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published - September 26, 2024 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji has only been granted bail by the Supreme Court  in a money-laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs ‘scam’ and  has not been acquitted.

In a statement she said it was surprising that the parties in the INDIA bloc were celebrating his bail and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was appreciating Mr. Senthilbalaji for standing firm. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji  was in jail for 471 days because he was denied bail and not because of the Centre, Ms. Soundararajan said. According to her, Mr. Stalin himself had sought a case against Mr. Senthilbalaji. “When in opposition Mr. Senthilbalaji was a traitor and after joining DMK now is he a martyr,” Ms. Soundararajan wondered.

Published - September 26, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.