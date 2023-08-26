Surprised that Jai Bhim didn’t win any awards: Suseenthiran

August 26, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Filmmaker Suseenthiran expressed disappointment after the critically acclaimed film, Jai Bhim, starring actor Suriya as a Communist lawyer, failed to win National awards in any category.

He said: “I congratulate filmmaker Manikantan and composer Srikanth Deva for winning national awards for Best Tamil film and Karuvarai. I have a 1000 questions over why Jai Bhim didn’t win any awards. I am surprised.”

While the film received almost unanimous acclaim upon its release on OTT, Pattali Makkal Katchi opposed the film for what it called insulting the Vanniyar community. A senior leader of the party even wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry urging it to not consider the film for any national awards.