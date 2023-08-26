HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surprised that Jai Bhim didn’t win any awards: Suseenthiran

August 26, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Suseenthiran expressed disappointment after the critically acclaimed film, Jai Bhim, starring actor Suriya as a Communist lawyer, failed to win National awards in any category. 

He said: “I congratulate filmmaker Manikantan and composer Srikanth Deva for winning national awards for Best Tamil film and Karuvarai. I have a 1000 questions over why Jai Bhim didn’t win any awards. I am surprised.”

While the film received almost unanimous acclaim upon its release on OTT, Pattali Makkal Katchi opposed the film for what it called insulting the Vanniyar community. A senior leader of the party even wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry urging it to not consider the film for any national awards. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.