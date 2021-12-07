Surprise raid: 2 countrymade guns, arrack, gutkha seized

Operation ahead of Babri Masjid demolition day

In a two-day storming operation that ended on Monday evening, the district police in Tirupattur have seized two countrymade guns, illicit arrack and its ingredients, PDS rice and gutkha in various parts of the district.

The surprise raid was conducted on December 5 and 6 in the district.

A round-the-clock helpline 9442992526 has been set up at the office of the Superintendent of Police for residents, to pass off information about illegal activities within their limits.

Police said that the storming operation, led by Superintendent of Police, Tirupattur, K. Balakrishnan, was carried out ahead of the 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition day observed on December 6. The raid ended in the arrest of 73 suspects. “It (raid) was not a one-time exercise. Instead, such surprise checks will be carried out regularly as the district connects key cities like Coimbatore and Bengaluru,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The surprise checks were conducted involving a large contingent of police force, including 13 inspectors and 600 sub-inspectors and constables. Remote villages and tribal hamlets in Yelagiri Hills were also covered in the raid. Police seized two countrymade guns from two persons in a hut near Alagayam taluk near Tirupattur. The suspects were said to be using these guns for hunting. Likewise, 146 litres of illicit arrack and 810 kg of jaggery (its key ingredient) were seized at the vehicular checkpoint near Vaniyambadi on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Vellore police conducted searches at various places, including Katpadi and Gudiyattam railway stations, lodges, check points, Vellore fort and other places as part of its safety drill on Monday. A team of 700 police personnel led by Vellore SP, S. Rajesh Kannan, took part in the drill.