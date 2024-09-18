Surprise inspections in law colleges | Madras High Court appreciates Bar Council of India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday appreciated the Bar Council of India (BCI) for having constituted a high power committee headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to conduct surprise inspections at centres of legal education/law colleges across the country and ascertain whether they conform to the infrastructural, faculty, library and other requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and N. Mala recorded their appreciation after BCI counsel S.R. Ragunathan said the high power committee had inspected 22 institutions and submitted reports with respect to 19 of them. Adverse reports had been received against 14 out of 19 institutions and necessary action would be initiated against them, the counsel said.

Stating that the inspections were still on, he sought some more time for filing a detailed report. Accepting his request, the judges granted six more weeks for apprising the court of the progress. Justice Subramaniam said the BCI had a statutory obligation, under Sections 7(1)(h) and (i) of the Advocates Act of 1962, of promoting and laying down standards of legal education in the country.

However, since there were complaints of many centres of legal education in various States flouting the norms and giving away law degrees even to those who do not attend classes, the judge insisted that the BCI, in its capacity as the regulatory body, must step in and maintain the standards of legal education. He said the erring institutions must be barred from admitting students.

“There are large-scale allegations in the public domain that the candidates, who have not undergone law courses are issued with law degree certificates and they are enrolling with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In view of the serious allegations, the Bar Council of India is expected to act swiftly so as to protect the sanctity of legal profession as a whole,” the judge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.