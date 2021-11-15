Tamil Nadu

Suriya thanks VCK chief for appreciating Jai Bhim

Actor Suriya on Monday thanked Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan for appreciating his recently released film Jai Bhim.

In a letter to Mr. Thirumavalavan, Mr. Suriya said he was happy that the VCK was continuously fighting for tribals, who are a minority in Tamil Nadu.

Shedding light

“As you have said, we are happy that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken immediate action on the long-term problems faced by tribals.

The reason for making Jai Bhim is to shed light on their problem and bringing them under the spotlight is possible only through art. Only government and political movements can create actual social change,” he said.


