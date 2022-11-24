Suriya Shiva suspended from post in BJP for 6 months shortly after ‘resolving’ issue with Daisy

November 24, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI/ TIRUPPUR

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday suspended party Other Backward Classes wing general secretary Suriya Shiva from all ‘positions’ in the party for six months in the wake of the recent leak of a recorded telephonic conversation in which the latter was heard hurling abuses and threats at party minority wing leader Daisy Saran.

However, Mr. Suriya would remain a primary member of the BJP and “he can continue to contribute for the development of the party,” Mr. Annamalai said in a statement.

Curiously, his suspension from the party posts came, barely hours after he and Ms. Daisy at a joint press conference in Tiruppur claimed that the issue stood “mutually and amicably resolved”.

On Thursday, both had appeared before the party disciplinary committee headed by P. Kanagasabapathi, State vice-president. He had discussions with both for three hours. Mr. Annamalai had on Tuesday constituted the committee with a mandate to submit its report within a week.

After the inquiry, Ms. Daisy said, “A few parties are playing politics with the leaked audio clip. Without any external interference, we sorted the differences out in front of the party seniors. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, we joined the party, and we continue to work for its progress in the State.”

“Shiva calls me sister. We have decided to drop the issue and move ahead,” she told journalists.

Mr. Suriya claimed, “It was a private conversation that was not leaked by either of us. We have given written explanations to the inquiry committee and mutually resolved the issue.” How the audio was leaked is also a subject matter of investigation, he said.

Later in the day, Mr Annamalai said, the BJP would not accept any insult to women and that he was not able to “accept the compromise”.