Suriya opposes Centre’s plans to amend Cinematograph Act

‘Government’s proposal will endanger freedom of expression’

After Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan strongly opposed the Centre’s proposed Cinematograph Act 2021, which provides it powers to recall or revoke certification for a film, actor Suriya Sivakumar too has expressed his views against the move.

His brother actor Karthi, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, renowned cinematographer P.C. Sreeram, filmmaker R. Lingusamy and few others from the industry have also raised objections to the proposed changes to the Cinematograph Act 1954.

Urging stakeholders and concerned people to file their objections, Mr. Suriya said, “The law exists to safeguard freedom of speech and expression. It should not trample on its throat.” He shared a link that contained a statement against the proposed changes.

The statement read: “Undermining the sovereignty of the Censor Board and the Supreme Court, this provision will effectively give the Central government supreme power over cinema exhibition in the country potentially endangering freedom of expression and democratic dissent. This will also render filmmakers powerless at the hands of the State and vulnerable to threats, vandalism and intimidation of mob censors.”

In his tweet, Mr. Karthi said the Bill would “create insecurity and severely impact business prospects for every film and hurt the industry. Hence such provisions must be dropped”.

‘Big blow’

Mr. Subbaraj said in a tweet: “The proposed amendment to the Cinematograph Act, if implemented will be a big blow to freedom of speech in art. Please endorse the statement to show that we stand for the freedom of expression.”

Renowned cinematographer P.C. Sreeram said, “Laws of freedom of expression are to protect it and not to strangle it.”

A well-known producer said these changes to the Cinematograph Act would not only affect the freedom of speech and expression of the creators, but also “kill the film business as we know it”.

“Which producer will want to make movies about any social issue? Imagine a scenario where the producer, who has invested several crores into a film, is faced with a prospect of his film being removed from theatres on a Monday after releasing it on Friday,” he asked.