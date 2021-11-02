Suriya donates ₹1 cr. to Irular educational trust

Laudable gesture: Actor Suirya handing over a cheque for ₹1 crore for Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday.

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:35 IST

Stalin praises the actor for his gesture

Actor Suriya donated ₹1 crore for the welfare of the Irular community to the Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

The actor’s film Jai Bhim is releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and is based on the hardships faced by members of the community. The Chief Minister shared a two-page note penned by him.

‘Going beyond films’

“Going beyond making a film on the hardships of the Irular community, Suriya has come forward and donated ₹1 crore for their welfare. This gesture has moved me and I encourage more people to come forward similarly,” he said.

