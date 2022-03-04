Suresh Rajan stripped of party post
The DMK high command on Friday removed former Minister N. Suresh Rajan from the party post. He was in charge of the party’s Kanniyakumari East district unit. He has been replaced by R. Mahesh, who was elected as the Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation on Friday.
Inner squabbling in the Mayor election has led to the change, sources said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.