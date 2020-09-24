Surat anaesthetist who was put on ECMO recovers

CHENNAI

24 September 2020

Doctor had risked his life to save a fellow COVID-19 patient

A Surat-based anaesthetist who was put on ECMO after he endangered his life to treat another patient has recovered, according to a release from MGM Healthcare in the city.

Sanket Mehta risked his life to intubate a patient in the intensive care unit of a Surat hospital where he too had been admitted for complications from COVID-19. Dr. Mehta removed his oxygen support lines to intubate a patient who required ventilator care in the same ICU. Dr. Mehta was off oxygen support for 15-20 minutes, which led to his having to be put on ECMO because of respiratory failure. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MGM Healthcare.

There were discussions about him having to undergo a lung transplant. The hospital was the first in Asia to perform a bilateral lung transplant in a COVID-19 patient.

At the time of admission, Dr. Mehta’s lungs were stiff and did not contribute to oxygen exchange. His muscles were weak and he could only flick his fingers but not move his limbs. Slowly, he began to recover and his ventilation improved. The lungs cleared and X-rays showed he was able to maintain good oxygenation with 100% oxygen saturation.

Suresh Rao, co-director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, said though doctors discussed lung transplant, it was not necessary as Dr. Mehta’s lung function recovered.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mehta was taken off ECMO and his lungs with 40% oxygen support were able to sustain oxygenation at 100% oxygen saturation. As he has been undergoing intense physiotherapy, his muscle power has gone up from grade 0 to grade 2. His blood parameters are within normal range, his doctors said.