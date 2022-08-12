Surana Group sign a ₹100-cr. deal with U.S. school

The collaboration aims to bring American pedagogy to Indian students

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 22:40 IST

The Surana Group of Institutions and High Tech High School, San Diego, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a new school in Beasant Nagar that aims to provide its students technology and project-based learning.

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy unveiled the plaque. This collaboration marks a ₹100-crore partnership between both institutions.

In his speech, the Minister referred to various government schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan to encourage students to rise to the top. “Tamil Nadu has the highest number of students going for higher education and the government is keen on improving the standard of education, not just the number of institutions,” he said.

Brett W. Peterson, dean and director of High Tech High School, said that the absence of textbooks and tests allowed students to participate in field trips and internships instead.

In the week leading up to the launch, Mr. Brett had been instructing the teachers of Surana Schools in this new mode of learning. The first Hightechian was handed a certificate by the Minister.

