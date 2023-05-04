Suprme Court says Tamil Nadu is free to bring law against land grabbing, but quashes two govt. notifications

May 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government is free to introduce a law against land grabbing if it feels the need for taking action against goondas who forcibly occupy lands.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah made the observation in a judgment which quashed two State government notifications of 2011 which sanctioned the formation of 36 anti-land grabbing special cells in Tamil Nadu and transfer of land-grabbing cases to special courts.

Justice Shah, however, upheld a Madras High Court decision in 2015 that the two notifications do not clearly define terms like ‘land grabbing’ and ‘land grabbers’, leaving room for police to abuse their authority.

The apex court agreed with the High Court that the notifications were vague and did not contain any yardstick or guideline against misuse of police power against innocent civilians. Anybody could be picked up by the Special Cell police personnel and booked for land grabbing.

The court compared the notifications to the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 1982, which is a specific and clearly enunciated law.

“The government notifications give unfettered, unguided and arbitrary powers to the police to treat any land case as a land grabbing case which will be investigated by the anti-land grabbing special cell. Even a dispute between two private persons which may be under the Specific Relief Act and/or Transfer of Property Act may be considered as a land grabbing case,” Justice Shah observed.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram had argued that the possibility of abuse or misuse of a provision by the authority cannot be a ground for a legislation to be held to be arbitrary. The notifications were meant to address the large number of land grabbing complaints in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the State’s concerns, Justice Shah said the court’s judgment would not stand in the way of Tamil Nadu bringing out an appropriate legislation against land grabbing, provided it clearly defined terms like “land grabber” and “land grabbing” and “land grabbing cases”.