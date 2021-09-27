Supriya Sahu to hold TNPCB chair post

She replaces forest service officer A.V. Venkatachalam

Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, will hold full additional charge of the post of Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, in an order dated September 25, said the posting came into immediate effect. Ms. Sahu, a 1991 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Tamil Nadu cadre, will replace retired Forest Service officer A.V. Venkatachalam, whose term came to an end on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had registered a case of corruption against him and raided his office and residence last week. During the searches, cash, several kilograms of gold, sandalwood articles and documents were recovered.