Supriya Sahu posted as new Health Secretary; Pradeep Yadav to take charge as Higher Education Secretary

In a key reshuffle of senior IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted Supriya Sahu as Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, replacing incumbent Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Pradeep Yadav will take charge as Secretary of the Higher Education Department, replacing A. Karthik, who is on leave.

Mr. Bedi has been posted as Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. A Government Order (G.O.) issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said Mangat Ram Sharma would be Secretary of the Public Works Department, replacing incumbent B. Chandra Mohan. R. Selvaraj was posted as Secretary of the Highways and Minor Ports Department.

K. Manivasan was posted as Secretary of Water Resources Department, replacing Sandeep Saxena. Mr. Saxena is set to assume office as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited. P. Senthil Kumar was posted as Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department.

B. Chandra Mohan has been posted as Secretary of the Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments Department, and A. John Louis has been posted as Director of Social Security Schemes. M. Vijayalakshmi has been posted as Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, and N. Venkatachalam has been posted the Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research.

T.N. Hariharan has been posted as Commissioner of Land Reforms and R. Lilly has been posted as Special Secretary to Government, Transport Department. M. Sai Kumar is set to assume office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investments Corporation Limited. C.N. Maheswaran will assume office as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation Limited.

R. Vaithinathan will additionally hold full charge as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, and T.S. Jawahar will additionally hold full charge of the post of Secretary of the Social Reforms Department.

