Supreme Court verdicts ‘turning points’ in safeguarding State’s rights, says State Finance Minister

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

May 19, 2022 22:21 IST

‘For years, the Centre has been acting against the interest of the States, their rights and federalism’

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment that the recommendations of the GST Council were not binding on the Centre and States, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the verdict safeguarded States’ rights at a press meet held on Thursday.

He said the Supreme Court had held that the GST Council was a only a recommendatory body and could not supersede the State’s rights and power to enact laws with regard to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The State too had powers to enact laws. The council could only make recommendations, and the decision was not binding on the Centre and the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Thiaga Rajan said the decision of the GST Council does not become law, and referring to Articles 279 A and 246 A of the Constitution, he added that the State had the powers to make laws with regard to GST.

Perarivalan release

The State Finance Minister also welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the release of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan.

The court said it invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to release Perarivalan. The court held that the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers’ advice to pardon Perarivalan was binding on the Governor.

Mr. Thiaga Rajan pointed out that 19 Bills passed by the State assembly were pending and yet to receive the assent of the President and the Governor. The verdicts could expedite the process, he said.

He said both the judgments were ‘turning points’ in safeguarding the State’s Rights. For years, the Centre was acting against the interest of the States, their rights and federalism. He said there were other issues still pending before the Supreme Court that required attention, including the Electoral Bonds case.