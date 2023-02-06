Supreme Court to hear on Feb 10 plea against proposed elevation of advocate Victoria Gowri

February 06, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A decision of the Supreme Court to hear a plea by a group of lawyers later this week against a January 17 Collegium recommendation to appoint advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court coincided with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s tweet listing 13 names, including that of Ms. Gowri, cleared for judicial appointments to three High Courts.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the lawyers’ petition orally mentioned before it by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran on Friday (February 10).

However, the Law Minister by then tweeted his best wishes to 13 names of advocates and judicial officers for their appointment as Additional Judges to the Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras High Courts. Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri is the ninth name in the list.

“As per relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court. I extend my best wishes to all of them,” Mr. Rijiju tweeted.

At 1.20 pm, Mr. Ramachandran was back before the CJI Bench, citing extraordinary urgency”. He sought another opportunity to mention the case at 2 pm.

“At 1.20 pm, don’t you feel like having lunch?” the Bench asked, rising for the lunch break.

Recently, a group of 21 lawyers, including N.G.R. Prasad, Senior Counsel R. Vaigai and V. Suresh, wrote to President Draupadi Murmu urging her to return the Supreme Court Collegium’s January 17 recommendation to elevate Ms. Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

In their representation, the advocates expressed surprise that the Collegium had recommended Ms. Gowri, despite her “hate speeches” against minorities, they said, were available in the form of interviews on YouTube and in publications associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Ms. Gowri’s regressive views are completely antithetical to foundational constitutional values and reflect her deep rooted religious bigotry making her unfit to be appointed as a High Court judge... Can any litigant belonging to Muslim or Christian [communities] ever hope to get justice in her court if she becomes a judge?” the lawyers had asked in their letter.

In support of their case, they flagged comments she had made about conversions and ‘love jihad’. In one interview for instance, she had accused the Roman Catholics of indulging in nefarious activities and insisted that Bharatanatyam should not be performed for Christian songs. Her statements amount to inciting communal discord and call for registration of criminal cases against her, the advocates said.

However, over 50 advocates of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai had made a separate representation to the Supreme Court Collegium in support of Ms. Gowri.

In their representation, these advocates said Ms. Gowri, Assistant Solicitor General of India (Madurai Bench), had worked hard and contributed to the development of law. They said many advocates and Judges of Madras High Court who directly worked as members/office-bearers of various political parties had been appointed across India.

They said the Madras High Court had witnessed many advocates with political affiliation being appointed as judges of the High Court and they had discharged their duty well and unbiased.

The others who have been appointed as Additional Judges include advocates Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Manish Kumar Nigam, Anish Kumar Gupta, Nand Prabha Shukla, Kshitij Shailendra, Vinod Diwakar, Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Rajesh Rai Kallangala, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivela Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K. Govinda Rajan Thilakavadi

