Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court to hear on December 5 DMK’s plea for legal formalities ahead of local body polls

The 'grievance day' was cancelled and a petition box is kept at the District Collectorate, as the code of conduct came into immediate effect due to the announcement of the local body elections, in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

The 'grievance day' was cancelled and a petition box is kept at the District Collectorate, as the code of conduct came into immediate effect due to the announcement of the local body elections, in Udhagamandalam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M . Sathyamoorthy

more-in

The party said the process would ensure free and fair elections

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 5 an application filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the single largest Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, for a direction to the authorities to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotational process before issuance of election notification for local body polls, taking into consideration the five new districts carved out in the State.

Also Read
R. Palaniswamy, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner

Polls for Tamil Nadu rural local bodies on Dec 27, 30, says State Election Commissioner

 

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi sought an urgent listing of the application as the elections were due shortly in December.

The Supreme Court on November 18 ordered the authorities to issue election notification and complete legal formalities before December 13, the next date of hearing.

“Directions should be issued to the respondents to carry out delimitation, reservation and rotation process and all the formal legal requirements before issuance of election notification and conduct of elections,” the DMK submitted in court.

The party said only this would ensure free and fair elections.

The State government had informed that the local body polls would be conducted in accordance with the delimitation process completed in 2018.

The local body elections have not been held from 2016. The Madras High Court had also directed the holding of the polls. A lawyer, Jaya Sukin, had filed a petition for the conduct of the polls.

In its affidavit earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government had submitted in the apex court that it had never shied from its constitutional responsibilities.

The State had denied claims by Mr. Sukin that lack of local body representatives had crippled development work in rural Tamil Nadu.

The government had said in court that it had appointed Block Development Officers as special officers of village panchayats for uninterrupted discharge of civic maintenance responsibilities under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994.

It had clarified that ample funds had been released to village panchayats on time for carrying out civic works.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
justice and rights
local elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 12:20:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/supreme-court-to-hear-on-december-5-dmks-plea-for-legal-formalities-ahead-of-local-body-polls/article30135596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY