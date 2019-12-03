Supreme Court stays Ponn Manickavel’s contempt proceedings against officials

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed contempt proceedings filed by former special officer in the Idol Wing and retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel before the Madras High Court against a host of government officials.

A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Mr. Manickavel’s lawyer whether his client has already retired. When the lawyer informed the court that he had retired on November 30, Justice Bhushan asked why a retired officer should continue to be interested in official affairs. The court said there would be other police officers who are equally capable.

It rejected Mr. Manickavel’s plea to hand over documents and records of several idol theft cases to the High Court. In fact, he expressed reluctance to hand the case files to his successor, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Abhay Kumar Singh.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi strongly expressed the State’s objection to Mr. Manickavel’s condition, saying a retired officer could not place conditions in administrative affairs and the matters should be complied with as per procedure.

Agreeing with Mr. Rohatgi’s submission, Justice Bhushan asked Mr. Manickavel to pass on the documents and files to the officer heading the Idol Wing-Criminal Investigation Department.

The apex court refused to intervene in a pending case regarding the question of giving further extension to Mr. Manickavel. His tenure was earlier extended by a year.

The Bench said since the issue was pending before the High Court, it would be decided there itself.

A host of private petitioners, including Traffic Ramaswamy, represented by advocate G.S. Mani, and advocate Elephant Rajendran, who appeared in person, made vociferous submissions supporting Mr. Manickavel. But the court did not budge while staying the contempt proceedings in the High Court against government officials.

The case is likely to be heard in January next year.