Supreme Court seeks response from Tamil Nadu on Government control over temples, appointing non-Brahmin priests

Subramanian Swamy moves plea against M.K. Stalin government’s decision

Krishnadas Rajagopal NEW DELHI:
August 29, 2022 12:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued an order appointing non-Brahmins as priests in various temples. The State’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department had given appointment letters to 208 such priests. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea by Dr. Subramanian Swamy questioning a State law authorising the government control over temples and appointment of non-Brahmins as archakas (priests).

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta issued notice and tagged it with another petition from 2012.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had issued an order appointing non-Brahmins as priests in various temples. The State's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department had given appointment letters to 208 such priests.

Mr. Swamy sought an interim stay of the appointments order. "Please give an interim stay on the appointment of archakas by the State government, which is an atheistic government," he submitted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to appoint these archakas had met with hostility by a powerful lobby which said it stuck at the "heart of the tradition of appointing priests in Vedic temples on the basis of birth, an exclusive preserve of the Brahmin community."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
religion and belief
freedom of religion
hinduism
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app