Supreme Court order on Cauvery should be adhered to, says T.N. Governor

The judgment of the Supreme Court in the Cauvery river water dispute should be adhered to by all stake holders, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said here on Sunday. He also said that linking up the Godavari with the Cauvery for transferring the surplus water would be of immense benefit to the State.

Speaking at an event ‘Cauvery Calling’ organised by Isha Foundation, Mr. Purohit said: “It comes as a big relief that the long-standing Cauvery river dispute before the Tribunal and the Supreme Court has come to an end. It is necessary, as law abiding citizens, for all stake holders to adhere to the directions of the apex court of the land in letter and spirit. This will ensure appropriate distribution of waters among the three States and the Union Territory in a lawful and orderly manner.”

The Isha Foundation has launched the Cauvery Calling campaign plan to plant 242 crore trees along the Cauvery.

‘Everyone’s duty’

During his speech, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said it was everyone’s duty to protect trees. He also said trees have been a part of Indian way of life. The Chief Minister said the State government would act to check pollution in Bhavani, Vaigai, Amaravathi, Thamirabarani.

He also said that Palar River Rejuvenation Project was being considered.

Mr. Palaniswami also recalled that several thousand trees were being planned to mark the birthday of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. During 2019-2020, about 71 lakh saplings will be planted.

“Only after realising the challenges the State is facing, the government has come up with State Forest Policy, 2019. It emphasises the need for trees in the coast, the Western Ghats and also the way in which water scarcity should be managed,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Likewise, Tamil Nadu Eco Tourism Policy, 2017 and Tamil Nadu Environment Policy, 2017 have also been formulated, he underlined.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union Minister G.K. Vasan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C. Reddy and actor Suhasini Maniratnam and others were present at the event.