Supreme Court order just an eyewash: Alagiri

CHENNAI

13 January 2021 01:37 IST

Suspension of farm laws won’t benefit farmers, he says

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said the suspension of the farm laws and the formation of a committee by the Supreme Court was an eyewash and would not lead to any benefit for the farmers.

Welcoming the stand of the farmers’ associations to continue with the protests, Mr. Alagiri said all the four committee members had written articles vociferously supporting the legislation.

The associations had taken the right decision not to engage with this committee, he said.

