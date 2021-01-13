Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court order just an eyewash: Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday said the suspension of the farm laws and the formation of a committee by the Supreme Court was an eyewash and would not lead to any benefit for the farmers.

Welcoming the stand of the farmers’ associations to continue with the protests, Mr. Alagiri said all the four committee members had written articles vociferously supporting the legislation.

The associations had taken the right decision not to engage with this committee, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 1:38:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/supreme-court-order-just-an-eyewash-alagiri/article33562663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY