Supreme Court judge pays tribute to jurists

Tamil Nadu’s contribution in the legacy of two outstanding jurists — Nani Palkhivala and C. Natarajan — is phenomenal, Justice V. Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court has said.

Justice Ramasubramanian inaugurated the XVI Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot, organised by SASTRA Law School, and launched the C. Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies, according to a release. Recalling the contributions of Nani Palkhivala and C. Natarajan, especially in tax law, he mentioned a famous copyright infringement case before Justice A.S.P. Iyer at the Madras High Court, in which Nani Palkhivala argued as second defendant and as a witness and rose to become one of India’s outstanding jurist-statesmen. He also recalled the extraordinary contributions of the late C. Natarajan, who shaped the contours of complicated tax jurisprudence, especially when Tamil Nadu took the lead in sales tax.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who was the guest of honour, appealed to the students of law and practising professionals to live law and not merely practise it.

He encouraged SASTRA to undertake meaningful work under the C. Natarajan Chair, focusing on producing quality legal professionals.

The C. Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies has been instituted by Additional Solicitor-General and senior advocate N. Venkataraman in memory of senior advocate and tax expert C. Natarajan, his professional guru.

“The Chair will endeavour to conduct periodic events on emerging contours of both general and specific law to enrich advocacy skills and professional values in SASTRA law graduates,” Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said.

The Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot will see the participation of students from 16 leading law schools all over the country on a complicated international tax law proposition, with a ‘constitution bench’ final round on October 4.