Supreme Court judge asks government to set up law academy in the State

Justice R. Banumathi of the Supreme Court on Saturday urged the State government to support the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) financially and otherwise in establishing a world-class law academy.

After administering the oath of office to 25 newly elected members of BCTNP here, the judge made a fervent request to Advocate General Vijay Narayan to follow up the matter with the government and ensure that land as well as funds required were made available at the earliest.

Differing with Madras High Court judges over stringent action to be taken against erring lawyers, she said the BCTNP should avoid being harsh against young lawyers accused of negligible misconduct.

New colleges

In his address, senior counsel S. Prabakaran, who had been elected as a representative of the BCTNP to the Bar Council of India, said the latter had decided not to allow establishment of any new law college in the country for the next three years, since there were already enough number of colleges churning out lakhs of graduates every year.

According to him, the country had around 1,500 law colleges. Therefore, the BCI wrote to the State governments as well as the universities to desist from granting permission for establishment of new colleges. The aim was to strengthen legal education and ensure a healthy growth of the profession.

Earlier, High Court judges K.K. Sasidharan, N. Kirubakaran, T.S. Sivagnanam, T. Raja, R. Subramanian and N. Anand Venkatesh spoke.

Ms. Justice Banumathi administered the oath of office to BCTNP president P.S. Amalraj, vice-chairman V. Karthikeyan and senior counsel R. Viduthalai among others.