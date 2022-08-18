Supreme Court issues notice on Panneerselvam’s plea on AIADMK headquarters

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana did not grant an interim stay of the High Court order

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 18, 2022 13:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice in an appeal filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against a Madras High Court order which entitled AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice in an appeal filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against a Madras High Court order which entitled AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana however did not grant an interim stay of the High Court order.

During the short hearing, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, for Mr. Panneerselvam, informed the apex court about an order of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, directing status quo ante as on June 23.

Mr. Naphade said the HC's Tuesday order has effectively set aside both the election of Mr. Palaniswami as interim general secretary of the party and the expulsion of Mr. Panneerselvam in a general council meeting held on July 11. The HC order has also restored to Mr. Panneerselvam his former position as party coordinator.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The HC has further ordered a fresh general council meeting of the party to be held to decide the question of its leadership. The HC order had come in a petition filed by Mr. Panneerselvam against the July 11 general council meet.

Also Read
Edappadi Palaniswami appeals against Madras High Court order in favour of O. Panneerselvam

In the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mr. Palaniswami, referred to Mr. Panneerselvam as a "nobody". Advocate Balaji Srinivasan also represented Mr. Palaniswami.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CJI asked Mr. Rohatgi not to use such expressions even as Mr. Naphade reminded in court that Mr. Panneerselvam was back as the coordinator.

Following the general council meeting on July 11, the supporters of both leaders had violently clashed outside the party headquarters.

This turn of events had led the South Chennai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to lock, seal and attach the party headquarters.

Also Read
Setback for Edappadi Palaniswami as Madras HC orders status quo ante as on June 23 with respect to AIADMK leadership 

Both leaders had approached the High Court against the revenue department order.

But the High Court gave Mr. Palaniswami a shot in the arm by directing the revenue officials to hand over the possession of the party headquarters to him while noting that Mr. Panneerselvam had been expelled from AIADMK. This had led Mr. Panneerselvam to move the Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app