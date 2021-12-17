‘Supreme Court has made favourable observation’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said some favourable observations had been made by the Supreme Court while hearing appeals challenging the Madras High Court order quashing the State Government’s legislation providing 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars. He also expressed confidence in emerging victorious on the issue.

The State Government, PMK and Mr. Ramadoss have moved the apex court on the issue.

In a statement, he said the Supreme Court said it would hear the case expeditiously and also has alluded to the 105th Constitutional Amendment, which restored the power to identify socially and educationally backward classes to the States.

The Supreme Court said admissions and appointments that had already been made, pursuant to a Madras High Court order of August 25, would not be disturbed. Mr. Ramadoss said the final hearing was coming in exactly two months, and the PMK had made all arrangements to strongly put forth their arguments and the State Government was also firm on the issue.