Supreme Court expresses shock at ‘honour killing’ in T.N.

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde expressed shock at the “honour killing” of a Dalit youth Gokuraj in 2015 in Tamil Nadu while refusing to even consider the question of bail for the prime accused.
“For you it is jail,” Chief Justice Bobde, heading a three-judge Bench, told senior advocate S. Nagamuthu, appearing for S. Yuvaraj, the prime accused and the founder of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, on Tuesday.
Chief Justice Bobde voiced his dismay at Tamil Nadu witnessing the crime of honour killing.
“I was wondering how is it that Tamil Nadu has honour killings ... Honour killings are seen in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Justice remarked orally during the hearing. Advocate Yogesh Kanna appeared for Tamil Nadu.
Mr. Nagamuthu gently pressed for bail, saying jail was not the norm.
But Chief Justice Bobde shot back, asking “what offence was committed against you? You have obliterated somebody from the face of the earth ... Why should such people get bail?”
Gokulraj’s body was found on the rail track near Pallipalayam on June 24, 2015.
His mother alleged that he was murdered for being in a relationship with a Caste Hindu girl.
