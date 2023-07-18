Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of two advocates as judges of Madras High Court

July 18, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the names of two advocates N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan to be appointed as judges of the Madras High Court. A resolution passed by the collegium stated that the State government as well as the Governor had agreed to their elevation.

The names of the two lawyers were recommended first by the Madras High Court collegium on August 3, 2022 when Munishwar Nath Bhandari was its Chief Justice. Since then, the Supreme Court collegium considered it twice, once in January and again in May but deferred its decision for want of additional inputs.

Subsequently, it sought the opinion of the present Madras High Court collegium led by incumbent Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and on receipt of the same and after consulting the Supreme Court judges conversant with the affairs of the High Court, a decision was taken to elevate the two advocates.

The collegium took note that Mr. Senthilkumar had a standing over 28 years at the Bar and had the experience of appearing before the Madras High Court as well as the Sessions Court. He had been practising in constitutional, criminal, service and civil cases and his field of specialisation was criminal and constitutional law.

He had been on the panel of government in various positions on different occasions. He is 52 years of age and had a good practice which was reflected in his average professional income and the 30 reported judgments in cases in which he had appeared, the collegium resolution read.

It went on to state: “The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste. His appointment as a judge of the High Court will enhance the representation on the Bench to marginalised communities. Having regard to the above factors, the collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri N. Senthilkumar is suitable for elevation to the Madras High Court.”

It further stated that the other candidate Mr. Murugan had a standing of 24 years at the Bar. He had been appearing in several cases before the Madras High Court as well as various tribunals. He had specialised in civil, criminal and writ cases and had a good practice at the Bar resulting in 75 reported judgements.

“The candidate belongs to the OBC category. His appointment as a judge will facilitate greater representation to the OBCs in appointment to the higher judiciary. Having regard to the above aspects, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri G. Arul Murugan is suitable for the elevation to the Madras High Court,” it concluded.

