Supreme Court agrees to hear Kanimozhi’s appeal against plea challenging her election

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine an appeal filed by DMK MP Kanimozhi against a Madras High Court decision to look into a petition challenging her election as the Parliamentarian from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, however, refused her request to stay the High Court proceedings.

The Bench issued notice to A. Santhana Kumar, who had filed the election petition against Ms. Kanimozhi.

In her appeal, Ms. Kanimozhi, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, P. Wilson and Joseph Aristotle, said the High Court had erroneously banked on a petition which was, at best, “vague and without material facts”.

The High Court had proceeded on the notion that Ms. Kanimozhi had refused to disclose the PAN of her spouse. Ms. Kanimozhi’s Form 26, submitted with her nomination papers, clearly stated that her husband did not have a PAN card in the first place.

“Where can you produce a PAN card when there is no PAN card?” Chief Justice Bobde said orally in the hearing.

‘Does not have PAN’

“The petitioner (Kanimozhi) has clearly mentioned that her spouse does not have a PAN. If the first respondent (Kumar) herein contends that this statement is wrong, he ought to substantiate the allegation that the statement is incorrect.

“Without these averments, the bald and vague statement that the petitioner has not provided her spouse’s PAN cannot be maintained in an election petition in light of several judgments of the Supreme Court,” the petition said.

Ms. Kanimozhi asked whether it was justified on the part of the High Court to add averments in the election petition as regards the petitioner’s husband’s income tax reference number.

“When even the election petitioner does not make an averment that the petitioner’s spouse possesses a PAN card or any such card in Singapore, whether it was correct on the part of the High Court to frame such an allegation?” the petition asked.