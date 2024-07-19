Supported by the police club in Arumbakkam, youth from Jayankondam clears Chartered Accountancy exam

S. Vedhearej, 27, of Jayankondam comes from an economically weak background. He used to live in Arumbakkam with his family, who ran a small eatery, and joined the Boys and Girls Police Club in his area when he was 11-years-old.

When he joined the club as a Class VI student, he was extremely anxious but slowly started opening up to his Krishnamurthy, his scoutmaster, who spoke to him every day and supported him. “We would start our day with Krishnamurthy sir reading a verse from Thirukkural and end our day with one too. This always resonated with me and inspired me,” Mr. Vedhearej says.

He could not continue attending the club since his family decided to move back to Jayankondam when he in Class IX. However, Mr. Krishnamurthy and the club continued to support him even after the fact. Eventually, Mr. Vedhearej discovered his interest in Chartered Accountancy (CA) and decided to write the examination, which is one of the toughest to crack in India. He cleared all three levels successfully.

The Police Boys and Girls Club was started in 1959 as a crime prevention initiative for children from socially and economically backwards areas in the city. Its objective is to engage the children in constructive activities such as sports and literary works. The club also teaches children the dangers of drug abuse, among other things. This club is sponsored by the HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCLTech in India.

“Hard work and dedication are the key to everything. Be aware of the opportunities around you and give it your all. I discovered my interest in CA in college and worked hard with dedication and cleared the examination,” Mr. Vedhearej says.

After graduating from college, he came back to the club to teach the students math and accounting. “I was scared at first. I had never taught anyone before, but then I remembered that I want the students to be more open and not make the same mistakes I did. I want them to do well in life, especially financially, since they come from financially weak backgrounds. I also want them to help out each other and everyone else around them,” he adds.

“I would like to thank Krishnamurthy sir and the HCL Foundation for helping me financially even after I left the club and for guiding me. I aim to get a good job in the foreseeable future but will never forget the club and the people who helped me along the way,” Mr. Vedhearej says.