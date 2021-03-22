Support UN resolution against Sri Lanka: Stalin

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 01:44 IST

DMK chief seeks Modi’s intervention

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday said India should vote in favour of the United Nations’ resolution against Sri Lanka for its war crimes and human rights violations on March 22.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr. Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to gather the support of other member states and ensure the adoption of the resolution with adequate amendments.

‘Take a stand’

“I urge the Prime Minister not to take a stand against the resolution of the United Nations,” he said.

Recalling the interviews of Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage that India has assured support to his country, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Modi’s silence and his failure to clarify his position had shocked Sri Lankan Tamils.

“Even though External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka and Mr. Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, it is not clear whether the UN resolution figured during the discussions. There is no sign that these talks took into consideration the resolution,” the DMK president said.

“It is a matter of great concern and pain that the BJP government has allowed the Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary to decide India’s stand. Nine crore Tamils living across the globe will not forgive any attempt to betray the interests of Sri Lankan Tamils,” he added.