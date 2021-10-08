Support Godavari-Cauvery link, T.N. tells A.P., Telangana

Seeking support: Tamil Nadu has been allotted around 83 tmc ft, with the rest going to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

08 October 2021 01:00 IST

It has requested the two States to give consent to the detailed project report

The Tamil Nadu Government has sought the support of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the Godavari (Inchampalli)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link project.

A few weeks ago, a senior Tamil Nadu official wrote to his counterparts in the two southern States, urging them to give their consent to a detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the National Water Development Agency (NWDA).

Stalin’s request

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his memorandum presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, requested him to have the DPR finalised, incorporating Tamil Nadu’s position, and enable the work to be taken up on a priority for the benefit of the southern States. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan reiterated the request while meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in July.

The project envisages the diversion of 247 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) through the Krishna and Pennar rivers. This has been proposed to be carried out only during the south-west monsoon. Tamil Nadu has been allotted around 83 tmc ft, with the rest going to the other two States. Tamil Nadu has suggested that the Kattalai barrage be made the terminal point of the link, instead of the Grand Anicut. In view of the State being water-deficit, taking water to a higher contour will help to cover more needy areas than the existing arrangements and transferring water to the Vaigai and Gundar rivers.

Krishna water allocation

One of the reasons for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana not to be so keen on the project as Tamil Nadu is the non-finalisation of the Krishna water allocation, says a water expert, adding that this explains the need for Tamil Nadu to pressure them to give their consent. The NWDA has assessed that the allocation under the link project will take care of the future requirements of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too, the expert adds.