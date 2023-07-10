HamberMenu
Supply vegetables using mobile units in urban areas, says Stalin

He also instructed the officials to ensure that tomatoes, sambar onion and other vegetables are sold as per the demand in uzhavar sandhais across the State

July 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking at the meeting held at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking at the meeting held at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In view of the soaring prices of essential vegetables, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday instructed officials to supply vegetables using mobile units in urban areas through urban local bodies and the Horticulture Department just as it was done during the COVID-19 lockdown earlier.

During a meeting with Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary Shiva Das Meena and senior officials in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also instructed them to expand the sale of tomatoes in 300 ration shops.

He instructed the officials to ensure that tomatoes, sambar onion and other vegetables are sold as per the demand in uzhavar sandhais (farmers market) across the State. He also advised them to take legal action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against those who hoarded certain groceries.

As a measure to control the rising prices of tur and urid dal in the open market, the Mr. Stalin directed the officials to ensure they were sold at a lower price through cooperative societies, an official release said.

