Supply crunch pushes up prices of vegetables

Low yield: Persistent rain across Tamil Nadu and in the neighbouring States damaged the crops and affected the harvest.

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 22:59 IST

Native variety of tomato sold at ₹120 a kg in retail market

The prices of tomatoes have started to escalate again in wholesale and retail markets of the city.

One kg of tomato was sold at ₹90 a kg in Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday. The native variety was sold at ₹120 a kg in retail stores. Similarly, hybrid variety cost ₹110 a kg in the wholesale market.

Wholesale traders said the dip in arrivals of tomatoes from major producing States had led to increase in prices.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the Federation of All Associations of KWMC Periyar Market said many other locally grown vegetables such as brinjal and okra have remained expensive for several days.

While drumsticks were sold for ₹200 a kg, broad beans and capsicum were among those priced above ₹100 a kg in wholesale market.

Persistent rain across Tamil Nadu and in the neighbouring States had damaged the crops and affected the harvest. The cost of tomatoes had dropped to ₹70-₹80/kg in the wholesale market and the State government too had initiated sales in its farm fresh outlets at subsidised rates.

Koyambedu wholesale traders had then brought stock from States such as Maharashtra. However, it failed to bring down the price, said P. Sukumar, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association.

The market received only half of the normal daily supply of 90 truckloads of tomato. “Earlier, we used to source from different places within the State, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, if there was a shortfall in supply. But, rain damaged the crops in all the places, making it difficult to source tomatoes,” he said.

Traders expect the tomato prices to dip after December 20 and stabilise after mid-January after fresh harvest.