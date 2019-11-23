Supply agents nabbed with 8 kg of ganja in Arakkonam

A Government Railway Police (GRP) team from Arakkonam nabbed two ‘kuruvis’ for transporting ganja from Silchar in Assam. Supply agents are referred to as ‘Kuruvis’ in the narcotic and contraband trade.

GRP sources said the duo alighted from a train to Tiruvanathapuram Central, and when they were moving in a suspicious manner towards the exit gate on platform number two, they were spotted. The two youth then threw their bags away and ran towards the other side of the platform. GRP personnel chased and nabbed them with the help of other staff.

While interrogating them, the accused Ansar Basha (26) of Ice House and Mudazar (24) of Ellis Road of Chennai, told them that they acted as agents for supplying the stock to a person identified by a phone call only. GRP seized about 8 kilograms of ganja from their bags. They are further being interrogated for ascertaining their links.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) meanwhile, seized about Rs. 35 lakh worth of foreign cigarettes at the Katpadi railway station on September 16 this year. The cigarettes were reportedly being smuggled to Chennai by a train. The material was stacked in 13 travel bags and three persons travelling in Guwahati-Bengaluru Express were detained in this connection.

The culprits find it convenient to smuggle the stock to Chennai through roads in small consignments after getting their stocks in stations with smaller junctions like Arakkonam, Katpadi or Jolarpet, said a GRP official, who said that the monitoring has been intensified in all the stations on Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Salem sections.